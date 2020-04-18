|
KINGSTON- Barbara A. Burhans, 75, of Wilbur Avenue, Kingston, died at her home on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born Aug. 29, 1944 in Hartford, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Olive (Post) Wolf and stepdaughter of Harold Wolf. Barbara was a bar manager and bartender at various restaurants. Most recently Post 1386 V.F.W., and previously employed at Mary P's, Guido's and Skytop. In her younger years she enjoyed water sports and fishing. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends but most importantly her grandchildren. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Laird and her husband Rob; her companion, Paul Schleede; grandchildren, Connor and Kyle Laird; and brothers, Ronald Wolf and his wife Gail, and Bruce Wolf and his wife Donna. Many nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased her sons, Jeffrey H. Burhans and Wayne G. Burhans, Jr.; her brother, Jack Mertes; and sister-in-law, Nilda Mertes. Private funeral arrangements and burial in the Hurley Cemetery are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-a-burhans
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 19, 2020