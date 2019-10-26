Home

Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
Barbara A. Long


1944 - 2019
ULSTER COUNTY- Barbara A. Long, 75, a long-term resident of Ulster County, passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.She was born on Jan. 29, 1944 in Detroit, Mich.; the daughter of the late William and Anna (Sands) Long.She was a graduate of Ulster County Community College and SUNY New Paltz. Barbara worked for Ulster County for many years. She was an avid seamstress, knitter, and crocheter.She is survived by her son, David M. Brand and his wife Maureen; her daughter, Sarah A. Brand; and her grandchildren, Hayden and Jillian Brand, and Savannah Jerdon.Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. A private graveside service will be held at Wiltwyck Cemetery, Kingston. A tribute for Barbara can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-a-long
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 27, 2019
