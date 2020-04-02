|
SAUGERTIES- Barbara Anne Menna (Lawrence), 58, of Washington Ave. died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Golden Hill Health Related Facility after a brief illness. Born Jan. 31, 1962 in New York City; she was the daughter of the late Fred and Ida Reed Menna. A lifetime area resident Barbara was a certified home health aide and EMT. Survivors include her husband, Peter A. Lawrence; two sons, Matthew and his wife Caroline Converse of Troy and Gregory Zaborski of California; a brother, Anthony Menna; and a sister, Kathy (Mike) Gaida, both of Saugerties.Due to the covid-19 and government mandates her funeral service and visitation will be held privately. Interment will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Coxsackie. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Cor. of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Family suggests donations in her memory be made to the Health Alliance Oncology Dept., St. Mary’s Campus, 105 St. Mary’s Ave., Kingston. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Barbara’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-anne-menna
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 3, 2020