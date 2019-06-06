|
|
Barbara DeForest NEW PALTZ- Barbara DeForest, 91, of Woodland Ponds, New Paltz, formerly of Kingston passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Barbara was a graduate of Cambridge High School and then completed two years of study at the Division of Laboratories and Research, Albany, New York and was certified as a Laboratory Technician. For many years she worked at the City of Kingston Laboratory. For many years she worked in the real estate business ands was the owner of DeForest Realty Agency. She was a member of the Fair Street Reformed Church, a member of the Kingston Hospital Auxiliary, and volunteered many hours of service at the hospital. She was an avid golfer, was a member of Wiltwyck Golf Club and at the age of 72 had a hole in one. She was born on Sept. 17, 1927 in Cambridge, N.Y., and was the daughter of the late Edwin and Helen Center Andrew. She was the wife of the late Harlow DeForest, he died on Jan. 10, 2016. Barbara is survived by her children, Alan DeForest and his wife Cynthia of Kingston and Craig DeForest, of New Windsor, N.Y., and six granddaughters, Danielle DeForest, Laura DeForest-Parra, Whitney DeForest-Duby, Kaitlin DeForest, Valerie DeForest, and Madeline DeForest. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren: Addisyn, Jordyn, Colton, Saywer, and Hunter Duby and Jack Ryan Parra; two sisters, Betty Reynolds of Hoosick Falls, N.Y., and Joy Hosier of Oak Island, N.C. She was predeceased by her son, Barry Andrew DeForest, and his wife, Mary Jo DeForest. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. The family will receive their friends on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m., with the Memorial Service at 7 p.m. The family suggests donations to Health Alliance Foundation, 396 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y., in her memory. A tribute for Barbara may be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 8, 2019