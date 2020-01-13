|
|
ACCORD- Barbara J. Kelly, 72, of Accord died Saturday afternoon Jan. 11, 2020, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.She was born in Ellenville, Aug. 22, 1947; a daughter of the late Fred Robert and Amy Edwards Krom. A lifelong are resident Barbara was a devoted homemaker and mother. She loved to garden and was a former employee of Valley Gardens in Accord. She loved animals and supported many animal support charities. Barbara especially enjoyed NASCAR and attended many races, cheering her favorite driver, Rusty Wallace.Barbara is survived by her husband of 40 years having celebrated they're anniversary December 23rd, Daniel Kelly; a daughter, Kellie Boydston of Kansas City, Mo.; a step daughter, Colleen Paes of Ellenville; a step son, Tommy Kelly of Accord; and two sisters, Beverly Smith of High Falls and Gloria Greer of Accord. Also survived by five grandchildren, Taylor, Austin, Danielle, Danny, and Matt.A son, Shawn C. Robinson, died March 24, 2011.Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday 6 to 8 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. A time to celebrate her life and share memories will begin at 7:30 p.m. Cremation will be held privately. Memorial donations are requested to the Kerhonkson Accord First Aid Unit, P.O. Box 67, Kerhonkson, N.Y., 12446. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-j-kelly
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 14, 2020