ULSTER PARK- Barbara J. (Mott) Lindemann, 95, a lifetime Town of Esopus resident, died at The Thompson House in Rhinebeck, N.Y., on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Barbara was born at the Kingston Hospital on June 21, 1924, a daughter of the late Percy and Alida (Hoart) Mott. A graduate of Kingston High School, Barbara furthered her education at N.Y.S. Teacher College at New Paltz N.Y. Barbara started her teaching career in Westchester County at Mt. Kisco Elementary School (2 yrs.). She next taught for two years, at Washingtonville Elementary School in Orange County. Barbara retired from the Poughkeepsie School District where she taught first and second grade for 28 years. Barbara was predeceased by her husband of over 59 years, Alvin L. Lindemann. She was also predeceased by a brother, Leonard W. Mott, and three sisters, Marjorie (Mott) Salois, Gertrude (Mott) Petito, and Janet (Mott) Cutler.Barbara is survived by several nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces, and great and great-great-nephews. Although Barbara had no biological children she served as a surrogate for a copious number of six and seven year olds throughout her teaching career. She had strong compassion for animals, and enjoyed following the careers of female politicians. Barbara request that upon death she be cremated and further that her ashes be mixed with those of her loving husband Alvin. Remaining extended family members would like to express their appreciation to the staff members at Ulster County Senior Residence and The Thompson House with a special accolade to Dr. Mallick for his compassion. Cremation arrangements are under guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 35105 and or ASPCA, 20 Wiedy Road, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-j-mott-lindemann
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 19, 2020