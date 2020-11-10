KINGSTON-Barbara J. Plattner, 89, of Kingston died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center. Born May 14, 1931 in Kingston she was the daughter of the late Henry and June (Quick) Bittner. Barbara worked for twenty-five years at Benedictine Hospital. She was a life member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. Barbara is survived by her daughter Bonnibelle J. Rosenkranse, sister-in-law Patricia Plattner as well as many nieces and nephews. Barbara was predeceased by her husband Fehmer "Hank" Plattner and her beloved son-in-law Reverend Roger Rosenkranse. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home Inc. 27 Smith Avenue Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com
A funeral service will be held at the family plot in Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery on Thursday at 11:30 AM where Barbara will be laid to rest. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to Feeding America, 161 North Clark Street, Suite 700 Chicago, IL 60601. http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-j-plattner