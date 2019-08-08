|
Barbara “Barbie” J. Smith KINGSTON- Barbara “Barbie” J. Smith, 54, of Fair Street, Kingston, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born Oct. 21, 1964 in Kingston; she is the daughter of the late Robert A. and Eileen (Sheeley) Jones. Barbie was employed as an LPN for Any-Time Home Care in Kingston, N.Y. She was formerly employed by Golden Hill Nursing Home and the former Hutton Nursing Home. Barbie is survived by a sister, Sharon Hamilton; a sister-in-law, Ruth Jones, as well as good friends, Jon Jackson, Tom Reis, Bill “W.D.” Davis, and Chris Farrell. Many cousins of the Jones and Sheeley family also survive. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Blue Mountain Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 9, 2019