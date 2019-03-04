|
|
Barbara Jean Reedy SAWKILL, N.Y.- Well, Mom, you didn’t depart this earth in the manner you had always hoped....hair on fire, going 100 mph....at least not physically...but, in your dreams? That’s another whole possibility. You did pass from this life peacefully, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Hospice House, Lecanto, Fla., 17 days shy of your 86th birthday. You left us, your children, with many memories of a childhood lived in Sweet Meadows, a tumultuous couple of decades of neighborhood antics, a divorce and second marriage, Rolling Acres gang, owning a honky tonk bar & restaurant, best girlfriends laughing together while plotting their next local adventure, summers at the lake in Mora, Minn. Every where you lived, Mom, Sawkill, N.Y., Cary, N.C., Delray Beach, Fla., Indianwood, Fla., The Villages, Fla., you wove yourself into the fabric of the group of couples that could keep up with you. While living in The Villages, you suffered the loss of our dear stepdad, Vic Reedy, your love of 40+ years, our brother, Doug, and your furry little children, Becky and Heidi. After those traumas, life became more challenging for you, as your health declined. We helped you move into an Assisted Living Facility in Oxford, Fla., then to the loveliest ALF, Cedar Creek, in Crystal River, Fla. At each place, you made a circle of friends that laughed together, suffered together, helped each other daily. You are greatly missed by your pals. And we, your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren miss your spirit. You left us with a lifetime of memories that will carry you in our hearts forever. We are comforted knowing you are in heaven, sipping a cocktail with Vic, Grama Ruth, Nana, Grampa Borne, Shirley, Doug, and your MN cousins whom you loved so much. Don’t wreak too much havoc! For those who would like to honor mom’s memory with a donation, please direct your gift to : Vitas Hospice House, 3264 West Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, Fla., 34461, or www.friendsof citrus.org
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 10, 2019