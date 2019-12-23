|
TOWN OF ULSTER- Barbara L. Pearson, Town of Ulster, 86, died Sunday Dec. 22, 2019, at TenBroeck Commons.Born Jan. 26, 1933 in Kingston; she was the daughter of the late Julius and Sarah (Barth) Misove. Barbara was married for 64 years to her devoted late husband, Charles B. Pearson. She was a graduate of Kingston High School and worked for many years at MARPAC Industries. Barbara was a member of the Church of the Comforter. In addition to caring for her family, Barbara enjoyed camping with her husband and many friends. Surviving is her son, Stephen Pearson (Daphne); her daughter, Leslie Pearson; and her grandchildren, Andrea Wells (Megeen), Nikki Karwacki, and Samantha Karwacki. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her infant son, William Pearson. A special thank you to the loving and caring staff at TenBroeck Commons and her close friend Teri Quarantino and her goddaughter Jill Towns. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Saturday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Hurley Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to , 301 Manchester Road, Suite 105, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12603. http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-l-pearson
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 24, 2019