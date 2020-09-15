1/1
Barbara L. Riemer-Valk
WALDEN- Barbara “Bobbie” L. Riemer-Valk of Walden, N.Y., a longtime resident of the area, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at home. She was 73. The daughter of Alvah Ennis and Louise A. DiCesare, she was born Dec. 15, 1946 in West Point, N.Y. Bobbie worked in various different industries. She was a beautician, real estate agent, bank manager, owner of Bobbie’s Café and worked in private nursing. Survivors include her husband, John at home; son, Daniel J. Riemer; son, Michael Riemer; daughter, Laura E. Riemer; son, Aaron Riemer; son, John Valk; daughter, Rebecca Valk; grandchildren: Michael Riemer, Jacquelyn Mc Farland, Alec Riemer, Tyler Riemer, Danielle Riemer, Nicholas Riemer, Dominque Riemer, Owen Riemer, Carys Riemer; and brother, Lowell Mullins. Many close friends that she leaves behind. Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St. Walden, N.Y. A funeral service will take place privately. Burial will be in Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105 www.stjude.org or Shriner’s Hospital for Children, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-l-riemer-valk

Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
