CONNELLY- Barbara L. (Kelly) Watson, 68, of Ohio Street, Connelly, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Born June 27, 1952 in Kingston she was the daughter of late Leo and Sonja (Berg) Kelly. Barbara worked until her diagnosis at Kingston Family Practice as a Registered Nurse, she was previously employed by Benedictine Hospital. Barbara was dedicated to nursing and loved taking care of her patients. She loved caring for EVERYONE around her. She loved wild colors and her hobbies were makeup and fashion. Her favorite place to be was in the sun on the beach! She is a vibrant soul. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Esther Joy Watson; her siblings, Brian Kelly, Nancy Kelly, Michele Richard and her husband Timothy; and nieces and nephews, Brian Kelly, Tamara Kelly and her son Chase Murtagh, Sarah Empett, Jessica Richard and Nicholas Richard. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a sister in law Susan Kelly. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit that capacity in the funeral home. A funeral procession will form at the funeral home on Monday at 10:30 a.m. A graveside service will take place on Monday at 11 a.m. at Montrepose Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-l-kelly-watson