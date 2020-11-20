TILLSON- Barbara Neumann, 93, of Tillson, N.Y., passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Vassar Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Barbara was born in St. John’s, Newfoundland on Dec. 17, 1926; daughter of the late James J. Harvey and Alice (Neary) Harvey. She came to the United States as a young woman, and met and married the love of her life, Arthur H. Neumann on Feb. 8, 1948, became a proud citizen of the United States on Aug. 23, 1949 and then a wonderful mother to five children. Barbara and Arthur were married for 50 years before his passing on June 28, 1998. Barbara was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her son, Paul Neumann; and her two brothers, James Harvey and William Harvey. She is survived by her sister, Marguerite McVicker, and her brothers, Calvert Harvey and Leonard Harvey; her children, Maureen Decker (James), Theresa Kaczor (Edward), Cynthia Craig (Larry) and Mark Neumann (Deb); nine grandchildren Emerald Decker, Alexander Kaczor, Daniel Kaczor, Jacob Neumann, Nicholas Craig, Rebecca (Craig) Yu, Connor Craig, Gregory Neumann and Joshua Neumann; and five great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Troy, Pacy, Lucas, and Lillian, all of whom she loved dearly. She was a homemaker while her children were young, was a care provider to several young children and later became a home health aide. She had been an active member of St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church while living in New York. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, N.Y. Due to Covid-19, memorial services will be held at a later date. A tribute to Barbara can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com
, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-neumann