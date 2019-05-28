|
|
Barbara W. Storms HUNTSVILLE, ALA.- Barbara W. Storms passed on Jan. 7, 2019. Mrs. Storms was born in Gardner, Mass., and moved to Kingston, N.Y., at an early age. She was active with the Kingston High School Alumni class of 1942, and a graduate of Spencer’s Business School. Barbara was employed by Adirondack Trailways as a dispatcher, Hercules Experimental Department, and State of New York Bank. Barbara was a member of Old Dutch Church and its Women’s Ministries, past Treasurer of Women’s Guild, Craft Crew, Secretary of Afternoon Circle Guild, Adult Fellowship, Retirees Group, Skykill Needlework Chapter, EGA, Kingston Hospital Auxiliary, Friends of Historic Kingston, Eastern Star Wiltwyck #155, RSVP Home Crafters, Busy Bees, and AARP #2309. Active in community affairs, she was a caregiver to many relatives and friends. She was also an avid reader, crossword enthusiast, pianist, painter, and needle worker. Barbara was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Ruth Gotham Wetherbee. She was the devoted wife of Benjamin A. Storms who died on May 10, 2001. She was also preceded in death by her son, Richard A. Storms (1952), granddaughter, Lori C. Spencer (1972), and sister, Beverly H. Haga (1992). Survivors include her daughter, Karen C. Spencer of Huntsville, Ga.; grandchildren, Dacia A. Spencer of Atlanta, Ga., Chad A. Spencer, a retired U.S. Coast Guard, and Aric C. Spencer of Huntsville; and great-grandson, Anderson B. Lhormer. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. The service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Wiltwyck Community Mausoleum in Kingston, N.Y. Memorial donations may be made to the or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. To leave an expression of sympathy, please visit https://www.keyserfuner alservice.com/.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 2, 2019