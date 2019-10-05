|
|
RED HOOK- Barry A. Hull of Red Hook, died surrounded by family on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Albany Medical Center.He was born in Morristown, N.J. on Nov. 21, 1941 to Vernon and Marinda Hull. After his graduation from Blair Academy in Blairstown, N.J., in 1959, he bought a second-hand car with his friend Raymond and made an epic road trip to Alaska. It was during that great adventure that he met his future wife, Vickie, on Camano Island in Washington state, and it sparked a romance which would last the rest of his life. During the summers of his college years he worked as a coal passer on the Great Lakes Freighters, hauling iron ore down from the Masabi Range in northern Minnesota, before earning his M.B.A. in International Foreign Trade. From 1966-69, Barry served in Germany as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. When he completed his service, he worked for International Paper in Central and South America for several years until he returned to the U.S., where he lived in Seattle and married Vickie, and then Buffalo where he worked for NiTech. In 1981, his years of experience in the paper industry eventually led him to Red Hook, N.Y. where he started his own newspaper recycling mill, Red Hook Paper. After the sale of the mill in 2003, his entrepreneurism in the paper industry continued with Hardscrabble Sales, which he continued until his passing.He is survived by his beloved wife, Vickie; daughters, Susan Abrill of Victoria, B.C., Sara Fisher Heller and her husband Kenneth of Germantown, N.Y., Kristine Miller and her husband Jeff of Niagara Falls, N.Y., and Natasha Hutchison and her husband Graham of Lochbroom, Scotland; brother, Jon Hull and his wife Dawn of Starks, Maine; grandchildren, Emma Brooks and her husband Aaron, Shane Miller, Francis Abrill and Harper Hutchison; great-granddaughter, Eva Brooks; nephews, Kris, Ryan and Troy Hull; countless cherished friends; and his much-loved dog, Uff-Da.His family hopes he now knows the answer to: ‘How much wood could a woodchuck chuck, if a woodchuck could chuck wood?”A Celebration of Life is planned for Spring 2020. http://www.lastingmemories.com/barry-a-hull
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 6, 2019