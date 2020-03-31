|
SAN DIEGO, CALIF.- Barry J. Freer, 65, of San Diego, Calif., Formerly of Woodstock, N.Y., died suddenly on March 24, 2020. Born in Kingston, he was the son of Miriam M. Riley and the late Harry J. Freer and the step-son of the late John J. Riley. Barry was a graduate of Onteora High School. He went on to serve in the U.S. Navy for 30 years he retired from the Navy as a Master Chief E-9. After his retirement, Barry then began his career working as a Customs and Border Protection Agent for Homeland Security. He retired after 13 years of service. Besides his mother, Barry is survived by his Fiancé, Maria Drumm of San Diego, Calif.; his son, Nicholas Freer of Indiana; two brothers, Wayne Freer and his wife Li of Illinois, Keith Freer of South Dakota; two grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Barry was predeceased by his brother Glen Freer. A Memorial service with Military Honors will be held in San Diego, Calif., at a later date. Lasher Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Tinker Street, Woodstock, N.Y., is honored to serve the Freer and Riley Families. Donations may be made in Barry’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105 http://www.lastingmemories.com/barry-j-freer
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 1, 2020