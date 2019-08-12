|
Bartley Richard Foley MIDDLE VILLAGE, N.Y.- Bartley Richard Foley, aged 83, a long time resident of Middle Village, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and devoted wife, Aline. Mr. Foley proudly served with the U.S. Navy, as a member of the Seabees. While in Middle Village, Mr. Foley was a Carpenter with the NYC District Council #157 for over 50 years. After retirement, Mr. Foley and his wife, Aline, moved to West Shokan where he joined the American Legion Post #950 of Phoenicia. He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Aline Foley; a loving father to three children, Bartley Foley II, Maureen, and Patricia; a beloved grandfather of seven grandchildren, Heather, Christina, Jacklyn, Billy, Anthony, Shannon, and Bartley Foley III; and a dedicated great-grandfather to six great-grandchildren, Melanie, Anthony Joshua, Dean Michael, Dylan Marie, Liam, and Hunter. Arrangements are being made by Lasher Funeral Home of Woodstock, N.Y. and his final resting place will be at Rose Hill’s Memorial Park, Putnam Valley.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 13, 2019