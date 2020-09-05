KINGSTON-Beatrice E. Bell, 99, a lifelong Kingston resident died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Born April 18, 1921 in Kingston, she is the daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine (Altamarie) Rizzi. Beatrice was a 1940 graduate of KHS. She then went onto work in the Kingston Knitting Mill and Jacobson’s. She supported the war effort working at Hercules until 1956. She worked at IBM, and was a nurse at the Kingston Hospital for 25 years from 1964 until her retirement in 1989. A short time after she returned to work for several years with Ethan Allen and the Kingston City School district. Beatrice (Bea) loved music, reading, dancing, singing, and so much more. She was full of life and quick to laugh. She enjoyed people and people watching and was a great story teller. Bea was young at heart and because so always enjoyed children and young people, but by far her greatest joy was her family. She dedicated her life to helping others. Everyone loved Ma Bell / Nanny B. She was the matriarch of our family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Surviving are her children Frank (Annette) Bell, Kristy (the late Roger) Nickerson, and Lori (Patrick) McCooey. Nanny B has 13 grandchildren; Dana (Keith) Nickerson, Frank (Christina) Bell, Jocelyn (Derek) Michaels, Nicole (Sean) Phifer, Craig Nickerson, Keith (Dana) Nickerson, Patrick McCooey, Cory McCooey, Kyle McCooey, and Bray McCooey. 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Bell was predeceased by her husband Frank Bell as well as her brother and sisters; Mary (James) Daniels, Elizabeth (Richard) Williams, Frances (Harry) Brizee, and Thomas (Mary) Rizzi. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com
. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 12 to 3 p.m. A period of sharing will begin at 2 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity in the funeral home. http://www.lastingmemories.com/beatrice-e-bell