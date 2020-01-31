|
|
SAUGERTIES- It is with great sadness that the family of Benjamin P. Vinci announces his sudden passing at the age of 47 on Jan. 29, 2020. Ben was born in Croton-on-Hudson in 1972 and moved to Saugerties with his family in 1986. Ben loved to fix and build motorcycles, cars, and anything with an engine. He was also passionate about fishing, weightlifting, and hatchet throwing but his greatest love of all was his fiancé Christine Elizabeth. Ben will always be remembered for having the most open loving heart, disarming charisma and witty sense of humor. Ben is lovely remembered by his mother and father Diane and Benjamin Vinci, Sr.; his sister, Jennifer Vinci Riekert; and his fiancé, Christine Elizabeth. Funeral Services are under the direction of Buono Funeral Service, Inc. in Saugerties. The Family will recieve friends at the funeral home Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Share memories of Ben and sign the online guest register at www.BuonoFuneralService.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help support Ben and Christine’s baby after its birth by visiting: https://www.gofundme.com/f/campaign-to-support-baby-vinci?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1. http://www.lastingmemories.com/benjamin-p-vinci
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 1, 2020