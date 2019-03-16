|
|
Benjamin Philip Dorsi-Todaro KINGSTON- Benjamin Philip Dorsi-Todaro, 34, of Kingston, N.Y., died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his home. Born in Sharon, Conn., he was a son of Philip Todaro and Jill Dorsi. Benjamin was a self-taught software developer and wrote many unique programs and apps using C/C++, Java, and PERL, among other computer languages. He was the owner and operator of the online business Big Ben’s Web Hosting and the owner/operator/contributor to several additional websites, including TechMeOut, Ben’s Report, and On the Go Reminders. In 2010 he developed his own Linux Distribution called the Bennix Operating System. Most recently he developed several GitHub repositories. Benjamin was a strong advocate for Open Source technology and offered extensive technical support through his work to like-minded software developers across the world, with a particular emphasis on cybersecurity. Ben was a great fan of Star Trek and was able to speak knowledgeably about all facets of the films, series, plots, and characters. He was in the process of developing several FanFiction episodes, many with interesting twists about how future economies would operate. Ben grew up in Willow, N.Y., where he loved the forest, stream, and gardening and continued to visit there frequently. Ben moved to Kingston, N.Y., in 2009 where, when not building software or websites, he spent long hours walking with his beloved dog, Ladybug. He also became an expert hydroponic gardener, growing lettuce, scallions, kitchen herbs, and even strawberries in his apartment. His favorite quote — authored by himself — was “We are all different and that is what makes us all the same.” Benjamin is survived by his mother, Jill Dorsi, and her partner Thomas Tyrol of Willlow, N.Y.; his father, Philip Todaro and his wife Rochelle Todaro of Shandaken, N.Y.; as well as two brothers, Joshua Dorsi, and his wife Nichole Mueller of Irvine, Calif., and Matthew Dorsi, and his partner, Shelby Levinson of Astoria, N.Y. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will receive friends at the Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 12 to 1p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Fr. John Kearney Officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kingston City Police PBA, c/o Bryan Aitken, 1 Garraghan Drive, #1, Kingston, N.Y., 12401, in recognition of their consistent support within the community and, in particular, their friendship with Ben. Simpson-Gaus Funeral home is honored to assist the Dorsi and Todaro families with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Benjamin by visiting www.SimpsonGaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 17, 2019