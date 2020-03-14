|
|
KINGSTON- Bernard A. Augustine, 86, of Kingston died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. Born April 23, 1933, he was raised by his grandparents, John F. and Mabel Wojciehowski. Bernard attended Saint Mary’s School, graduated from Kingston High School in 1949, and took courses at Ulster BOCES and Ulster Community College in the medical emergency field. He served our country during the Korean War in the U.S. Marines. He was employed by Doctor’s Ambulance as a driver and medical technician, a dispatcher for the Kingston Fire Department, and a long time security officer for the Kingston School System. He had many pets throughout the years and had many cats and dogs. Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Beverly (Schryver) Augustine; his step children, Bill Ziros, Deborah Winne and her husband Michael; and his step-grandchildren, Ava Ziros, Brooke Winne DiOttaviano, Kristine Winne Bailey, and Ryan Winne. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com In keeping with Bernard’s wishes, there will be no services. http://www.lastingmemories.com/bernard-a-augustine
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 15, 2020