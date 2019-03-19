|
|
Bernard O’Hare SAUGERTIES- Bernard O’Hare, 70, passed away peacefully Feb. 28, 2019, following a sudden but short illness while wintering in Fort Pierce, Fla. Bernard, Bern or Bernie to his friends and family, was born on Oct. 27, 1948 in Colonie, N.Y., to the late Barney and Vivian O’Hare. He received his degree in English from Marist College in 1969. Bernie began teaching English at Saugerties secondary schools in New York in 1973. There he met his wife Janice Bucci whom he married on Oct. 29, 1977. They raised two children, Brad and Allison O’Hare. Throughout his 30 years at Saugerties Central Schools, Bernie had a great reverence and dedication for education and appreciation for his colleagues. As a result, he served as President of the Saugerties Teacher Union and took part in the development of the Mid-Hudson Valley Teacher Center. In addition to teaching in the classroom, he also coached the Saugerties Junior High School wrestling team, as well as the local softball and baseball teams. Among Bernie’s passions were reading, golf, and his community. Once retired, you could find him volunteering at Benedictine Hospital in Kingston, N.Y. His calm presence, empathetic personality, and playful nature made him well suited to bring a smile to patients and their families. Bernie was preceded in his death by his mother and father, Vivian and Barney O’Hare, as well as his older sisters, Patricia Meyer and Linda Cook. He is survived by his wife, Janice; children, Brad and Allison O’Hare; as well as niece, Sandra Nystoriak; and nephews, Scott Meyer, James Meyer, and Brian Cook. His Memorial Service will be held 3:45 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc. corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Visitation will be from 1 to 3:45 p.m. Memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Alzheimer’s or . Condolences may be shared at SeamonWilsey FuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 20, 2019