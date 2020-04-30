Bernice C. Hilbrand
RED HOOK- Bernice C. Hilbrandt, 84, a lifelong Red Hook area resident, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Born on Sept. 3, 1935, in Rhinebeck, N.Y.; she was the daughter of the late Edward and Catherine (Belinda) Guski. Bernice married Fredrick Hilbrandt on Nov. 16, 1957 at St. Sylvia's Church in Tivoli, N.Y. Fred survives at home in Red Hook. For many years, Bernice was the head teller with Key Bank in Red Hook, N.Y. Previously, she also worked for Dr. Sypek’s office in Red Hook. In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her children, Fredrick (Kristi) Hilbrandt of Lorton, Va., Richard (Cheryl) Hilbrandt of Red Hook, N.Y., Catherine (Robert) Diaz of Macedon, N.Y., and Cynthia (Steve) Hilbrandt of Red Hook, N.Y.; her grandchildren, Sarah, Charles, Amanda, James, Joshua, Matthew, Tiahnna, Santanna, and Mikayla; her siblings, Edward (Nancy) Guski of Red Hook, N.Y., Loretta (Gordon) Wheeler of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Barbara Rifenburg of Red Hook; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and cousins. A sister, Marion Guski, predeceased her. Due to current restrictions, funeral services and interment at St. Sylvia's Cemetery in Tivoli will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Bernice’s memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105-1942, www/stjude.org/memorial. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett and White Funeral Homes, 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/bernice-c-hilbrand

