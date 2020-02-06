Home

George J. Moylan Funeral Home - Rosendale
2053 Rte 32
Rosendale, NY 12472
(845) 658-3139
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George J. Moylan Funeral Home - Rosendale
2053 Rte 32
Rosendale, NY 12472
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
George J. Moylan Funeral Home - Rosendale
2053 Rte 32
Rosendale, NY 12472
Bernice E. Greco


1936 - 2020
Bernice E. Greco Obituary
KINGSTON- Bernice E. "Grandma B" Greco, 83, of Kingston, passed away on Wednesday evening, Feb. 5, 2020, at her home. She was born in Kingston, Sept. 10, 1936; a daughter of the late Ward and Anna Yerry. She had formerly been a resident of Rosendale. Bernice had several jobs in her lifetime but the one she cherished most was being a foster grandmother for the Kingston City School District. She was well known for her collection and love of Elvis memorabila and her rooster collection. Bernice is survived by her four children, Ernest Greco, Jr. of Glasco, Tracey (James) Quick of Rosendale, Edward (Debbie) Greco of Mt. Holly, N.C., and Andrea (Sid) Rutledge of the Town of Ulster. Also survived by nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A sister, Jean; a bother, Ward; and her loving nephew, Douglas, all died previously. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m.at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. Her funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday Feb. 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate. Interment will follow at Mount Evergreen Cemetery in Woodstock. (ww.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/bernice-e-greco
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 7, 2020
