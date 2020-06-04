BOYNTON BEACH, FLA.-Bernice Miller Halpern, 96, of Boynton Beach, Fla. passed away on June 3rd, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born on Feb. 6, 1924 in Kingston, NY, the daughter of Morris and Molly (Goldman) Miller. She graduated from Kingston High School and business school. She was the widow of Sidney Halpern with whom she shared 63 years of marriage. She was the payroll clerk for her husband’s business, Halpern Manufacturing. Bernice loved playing bridge, enjoyed bingo, golf and knitting. She was deeply involved in the Jewish women’s organization Hadassah, where she was a Life Member and President of the Temple Emanuel chapter in Kingston. Bernice and Sidney retired to Florida in 1992. Survivors include her sons Howard (Dottie) Halpern, and Edward (Kendra) Halpern, grandchildren Stephanie, Gregory and Keith, and great-grandchildren Avery, Ella, Ethan, Owen, Wesley, and Claire. Her brother-in-law Leon (Paula) Halpern, and many nieces and nephews also survive her. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter Kathryn, a grandson Matthew, and three brothers: Leon, Daniel and Leonard. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah. Arrangements by Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, Boynton Beach, Fla., John Brooks, Director. http://www.lastingmemories.com/bernice-miller-halpern
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.