KINGSTONBettie A. Valle, 70, of Lucas Avenue, died Saturday, August 28, 2020 at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born May 29, 1950 in North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Allen and Mary (Heath) Potter. Bettie was employed by IBM for many years. Surviving are her sisters, Shelby Tedone and Linda Potter; her brother, Bobbie Potter. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Her husband, Luis Valle and sister, Eloise Schimpfle both died previously. Cremation and visitation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com
. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. Face coverings and social distancing may limit the capacity of the funeral home.- http://www.lastingmemories.com/bettie-a-valle