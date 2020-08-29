1/1
Bettie A. Valle
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bettie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGSTONBettie A. Valle, 70, of Lucas Avenue, died Saturday, August 28, 2020 at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born May 29, 1950 in North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Allen and Mary (Heath) Potter. Bettie was employed by IBM for many years. Surviving are her sisters, Shelby Tedone and Linda Potter; her brother, Bobbie Potter. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Her husband, Luis Valle and sister, Eloise Schimpfle both died previously. Cremation and visitation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. Face coverings and social distancing may limit the capacity of the funeral home.- http://www.lastingmemories.com/bettie-a-valle

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved