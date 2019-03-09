|
Betty-Jean Grace Stinner KINGSTON-Betty-Jean Grace Stinner, 96, of Kingston, N.Y., peacefully passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at HealthAlliance Hospital-Broadway Campus in Kingston, N.Y. She was born on May 14, 1922 in El Paso, Texas the daughter of the late Edward Elmer Garlits and Mabel Irene McMullen. Betty-Jean was married to husband Bernard Stinner of 49 years, before he passed in 1990.She was a past Worthy Matron of Mt. Taber Star Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star of the State of New York and was Past President of the Hillside Acres Garden Club. She was a great nutritionist, often helping under privileged families learn about nutrition. She loved crafts, gardening, was a nature fanatic, and was well versed in flower species and birds. She volunteered for many positions throughout her life for her church and community. Betty-Jean is survived by her children, Nancy Norley of Holliston, Mass., Dorothy Carpenter of Lititz, Pa., Robert (Susan) Stinner of Oklahoma City, Okla., Phyllis (Rod Hillis) Thorpe-Hillis of Hobart, N.Y., John (Carol) Stinner of Waddell, Ariz., Linda (Stephen) Benicase of Kingston, N.Y., her daughter in law, Jean Stinner of Purcellville, Pa., her 49 grandchildren: Reese (Hana), Allena (Scott), Matthew (Jen) Rebecca (Jim), Tammy (Mark), Tara (Jim), Tiffany (Tom), Michael, Nicole(David), Ryan(Aimee), Gregory (Diane), Patrick, Trevor (Michael), Corey, Rose, Debra (Otis). Lisa, Laurie, Stephanie (Mary), Amy (Charlie), Julis (Bill), Daniel (Kelly), Katie (Brian), Britta (Pete), Mark (Rina), Stacey (Jason), Kevin (Emily), Audrey; her 44 great -grandchildren, five great- great-grandchildren, her brother Don Garlits, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by two sons, Kenneth and Richard Stinner, her daughter- in-law, Betsy Stinner, and two brothers, George and Edward Garlits. Arrangements entrusted to the care of A. Carr & Son Funeral Home, 65 Lucas Ave, Kingston, NY. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 207 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y. 12401, with internment following in the church columbarium. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at . A tribute for Betty-Jean can be found at www.CarrFH.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 10, 2019