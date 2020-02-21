Home

Lasher Funeral Home Inc
100 Tinker St
Woodstock, NY 12498
(845) 679-7381
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lasher Funeral Home Inc
100 Tinker St
Woodstock, NY 12498
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Lasher Funeral Home Inc
100 Tinker St
Woodstock, NY 12498
View Map
Betty Lou Haughey Obituary
LAKE KATRINE- Betty Lou Haughey, formerly of lake Katrine, Entered into eternal life on Feb. 19, 2020, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck. Betty Lou was born in Kingston, N.Y.; she was the daughter of the late Vernon Ranway and Nellie Catherine (Mower) Haughey. She was previously employed by Waldbaums Supermarket and Shoprite where she worked in the Butchers Department as a Meat Wrapper. Betty Lou was a proud member of the Amalgamated Meat Cutters Local Union 464A. She enjoyed attending Prayer Service at ArchCare at Ferncliff Nursing Home, where she shared a room with her eldest sister for the past year.Survivors include Her three sisters, Verna Elliot of Rhinebeck, Deccia Quednau of Woodstock, and Bonnie Heick of Shandaken, and several nieces and nephews.Betty Lou was predeceased by her two brothers Willard and Buras Wilber.Family will receive friends on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Lasher Funeral Home, Inc,, 100 Tinker Street, Woodstock.A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the funeral home, with Frank L. Cirone of Grace Bible Fellowship Church officiating. Donations in the form of contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way Memphis, Tenn., 38105. Condolences, tributes and photos may be left for Betty Lou’s family by visiting www.lasherfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/betty-lou-haughey
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 22, 2020
