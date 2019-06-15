|
Betty M. Royal VanDerzee KINGSTON- Betty M. Royal VanDerzee, 90, of Kingston, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital:Broadway Campus. Born July 7, 1928 in Smithfield, N.C., to Willis McLean and Eula Mae Saunders McLean. She graduated from Fayetteville State Teachers College in Fayetteville, N.C., and her teaching career began in North Carolina. After coming to New York, she worked as a counselor at Wiltwyck School for Boys in Esopus. While there, she acquired her New York City Teachers License and was a special education teacher-specializing in reading. During her last eight years before retirement she taught young adults dealing with substance abuse at the Samaritan Village in Ellenville. She has been a private tutor and a volunteer with Literacy Volunteers of America as an English as a Second Language Teacher. She was active in the community where she was a member of the AME Zion Church in Kingston, she served well in several affairs, she was a Past Worthy Matron of Excelsior Chapter #72 OESPHA, she was P.M.A.M. of Mary Court #11, Heroines of Jericho Prince Hall, and a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 1386. Surviving is her son, Johnathan DeCarres Royal of Raleigh, N.C.; a brother, Alonzo McLean of Carey, N.C.; a sister-in-law, Bernice McLean of Raleigh, N.C. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends also survive. Her husbands, Cleveland Royal and Alfred VanDerzee, four sisters, and two brothers died previously. Local memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. A Home Going Memorial Celebration will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Burial will take place in North Carolina.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 16, 2019