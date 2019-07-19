|
Betty Marie (Bendell) Marcell OLNEY, MD.- Betty Marie Marcell (Bendell) of Olney, Md., passed on surrounded by her family at Montgomery Hospice on July 13, 2019 after a short, but heroic battle with cancer. She was 80 years old. Betty was born on Oct. 14, 1938 in Waterbury, Conn.; the daughter of Ramona and Henry Bendell. Her family moved to Kerhonkson, N.Y., when she was seven. Her family built and ran Bendell’s Diner, which later became the Rainbow Diner, in Kerhonkson, N.Y., until 1982. She attended Kerhonkson High School (now Elementary School), Keuka College, SUNY New Paltz Teachers College. She met her husband, Frederick Marcell, at the University of Colorado at Boulder, where she received a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education. She moved to Olney, Md., with her family in 1979. Betty was a dedicated teacher, passionate about literacy and education. She taught elementary and middle school for over 40 years, including at Olney Elementary and Bel Pre Elementary. Betty retired in 2005 and continued to tutor children in reading at Olney Elementary for many years. She delighted in reading to her grandchildren. Betty loved an adventure. She fearlessly carted her very young children across the country several times following her husband’s naval orders to relocate. Later, her love of the outdoors inspired family camping and hiking expeditions around the U.S. and Canada and trips with her husband around the world. She was an avid and imaginative cook, organic gardener and do-it-yourselfer, adorning her children’s and grandchildren’s lives with handmade sweaters, nature photography, hand-painted furniture and crafts. She spent many tranquil evenings on the Chesapeake Bay savoring wine with her husband on their boat. She is remembered by her husband, Frederick Marcell; her daughter, Kristin Ann Marcell (Sara Tweedy); her sons, Michael Marcell (Kate Marcell) and Steven Marcell (Kristin Taylor Marcell); and her seven grandchildren. Services to celebrate Betty’s life will be held Monday, July 29, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Brookside Gardens in Wheaton, Md., and Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Pine Bush Cemetery in Kerhonkson, N.Y. Arrangements are under the guidance of Simple Tribute, Rockville, Md., and H.B. Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to organizations she was passionate about: The Sierra Club, The National Geographic Society and The House of Ruth and, to Montgomery Hospice, in memory of the wonderful care and grace she was provided.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 21, 2019