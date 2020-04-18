|
|
KINGSTON- Bettyann Burton, 85, formerly of Sawkill died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Wingate at Ulster in Highland. Born March 14, 1935 in Kingston; she is the daughter of the late Benjamin and Ola (Rosa) Whispell. For many years, Bettyann worked as a Registered Nurse at Kingston Hospital. She then focused on raising her children, and later returned to work in sales and clerical departments for both Charlton Precision Products and Vantage Homes. Surviving is her daughter, Deborah McDonald and her husband William of North Fort Myers, Fla.; a daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Burton of Kingston; grandchildren, Shaina Rutherford of Florida, Gabrielle Burton of Kingston, and Kayla Samuels of Texas; and great-grandchildren, Mackenna, Liam, and Fallyn Rutherford, Zoey and Ethan Samuels. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Bettyann's husband Marvin Burton, son Gary Burton, sister Hildred Stickles and brother Kenneth Whispell predeceased her. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Burial in Mt. Marion Cemetery will be private, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of donations to the Sawkill Fire Department or the . http://www.lastingmemories.com/bettyann-burton
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 19, 2020