Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Bettyann Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettyann Burton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bettyann Burton Obituary
KINGSTON- Bettyann Burton, 85, formerly of Sawkill died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Wingate at Ulster in Highland. Born March 14, 1935 in Kingston; she is the daughter of the late Benjamin and Ola (Rosa) Whispell. For many years, Bettyann worked as a Registered Nurse at Kingston Hospital. She then focused on raising her children, and later returned to work in sales and clerical departments for both Charlton Precision Products and Vantage Homes. Surviving is her daughter, Deborah McDonald and her husband William of North Fort Myers, Fla.; a daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Burton of Kingston; grandchildren, Shaina Rutherford of Florida, Gabrielle Burton of Kingston, and Kayla Samuels of Texas; and great-grandchildren, Mackenna, Liam, and Fallyn Rutherford, Zoey and Ethan Samuels. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Bettyann's husband Marvin Burton, son Gary Burton, sister Hildred Stickles and brother Kenneth Whispell predeceased her. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Burial in Mt. Marion Cemetery will be private, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of donations to the Sawkill Fire Department or the . http://www.lastingmemories.com/bettyann-burton
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bettyann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -