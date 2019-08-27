Home

Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Beverly A. Fabiano Obituary
Beverly A. Fabiano KINGSTON-Beverly A. Fabiano, 74, of Lincoln Street, Kingston died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Lake George, N.Y. surrounded by her loving children and faithful dog Buddy. Born Dec. 5, 1944 in Nyack, N.Y. she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Sargeant) Crowley. Beverly was a homemaker, she was also employed by Walbaums Supermarket in Kingston, N.Y. and was a cafeteria employee at the Edson School. She enjoyed reading, needlework, fishing and spending time at the lake. Her children and grandchildren were the center of her life. She is survived by her children; Marlo Auer (Michael Whispell), Jennifer Matteo and her husband Mark, William Smallwood, Joseph Smallwood and his wife Corrina Malamas, Tiffany Tilley and her husband Jacob. Her siblings; James Crowley and his wife Betty, Joseph Crowley and his wife Laura. Grandchildren Zach, Alivia, Johnny, Kayla, Marissa, Nicholas, Ethan, Marc, Michael, Connor, Maeve, and Gwendolyn, many nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by her husband John J. “Jack” Fabiano. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. A service will be held on Friday at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 28, 2019
