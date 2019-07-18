Home

H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
(845) 626-3331
More Obituaries for Beverly Bober
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Ann Bober

Beverly Ann Bober Obituary
Beverly Ann Bober KERHONKSON-Beverly Ann Bober of Kerhonkson, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Hospital. She was 74 years old. Beverly was born on June 27, 1945 in Kingston, N.Y.; she was the daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Weber) Kolodziejski. Beverly had worked at the Pine Grove Dude Ranch and the Ramada Inn as the Head of Housekeeping. She had also waitressed at the Rainbow Diner and worked for other local businesses in the area over the years. She enjoyed gardening, raising animals, and especially loved horses and her dog. Beverly was an excellent cook and was known for putting on some of the best holiday dinners. Beverly is survived by her husband, Robert Bober whom she married on May 6, 1972; her children, John Russell Jr. (Kathy Foster) of South Cairo, Robert Russell (Kathy) of Kingston, N.Y., Warren Russell (Tracy) of Carlisle, Pa. and Dawn Bober (Frank Coddington Jr.) of Stone Ridge. Six grandchildren; Belinda and Andrew Russell, Sara and Matthew Coddington, and Holly and Paige Wentz. Four great grandchildren; Logan, Austin and Brayden Russell and Declan Wentz. Also surviving is her sister Joan and her brothers, John, Steve and Butch. In addition to her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her daughter Nancy Russell. Visiting will be held on Sunday, July 21st from 5 to 8 p.m. at Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd St., Kerhonkson. A celebration of her life is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, July 22nd at the funeral home followed by burial in Pine Bush Cemetery. Kerhonkson. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Ulster County SPCA, 20 Wiedy Rd., Kingston, N.Y. 12401 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Arrangements entrusted to the Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. To send a personal condolence to Beverly’s family please visit www.humistonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 19, 2019
