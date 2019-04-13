Home

POWERED BY

Services
H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
(845) 626-3331
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Hartelius
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Ann Hartelius

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beverly Ann Hartelius Obituary
Beverly Ann Hartelius KERHONKSON- Beverly Ann Hartelius of Kerhonkson, N.Y. died Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was 87 years young. Beverly was born on Nov. 12, 1931 in Schenectady, N.Y., the daughter of the late G. Wendell and Florence (Bradt) Gorse. Beverly had lived in Kerhonkson for 44 years and previously lived in Sunnyvale, Calif. After graduating from Mildred Elly Secretarial School in 1950 she worked for General Electric for many years before retiring. Beverly is survived by her sons; Eric C. Hartelius and Michael J. Hartelius both of Kerhonkson. Also surviving is her granddaughter Cheyenne G. Hartelius. As per Beverly’s wishes there will be no services. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Beverly’s memory to the Federated Church of Kerhonkson, P.O. Box 176, Kerhonkson, N.Y. 12446 and/or to the Kerhonkson-Accord First Aid Squad, PO Box 67, Kerhonkson, NY 12446. Arrangements entrusted to the Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. To send a personal condolence to Beverly’s family please visit humistonfune ralhome.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now