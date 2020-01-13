|
|
LAKE KATRINE- Beverly F. Scheffel, 87, of Lake Katrine, passed peacefully on Sunday evening, Jan. 12, 2020, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, N.Y. She was born in Kingston on Feb. 15, 1932; the daughter of the late John and Mildred (Wagner) Osterhoudt. Beverly had worked for Hoyt Transportation as a school bus driver for many years. She was a member of the Plattekill Reformed Church, the Ruby Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and the Red Hatters. Beverly enjoyed functions at the church, Ruby Rod & Gun Club picnics, and bird watching. She also enjoyed going out to dinner and scenic rides in the car. Beverly was the loving wife of the late Raymond C. Scheffel, Sr., he died on Nov. 18, 2015. She is survived by her children, Denise Scheffel and Raymond (Chuck) Scheffel, Jr., and his wife Terry; a step grandson, Rick Roberti; sister, Joan Coles and her husband Allan, and Rhoda Schatzel; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Marilyn Felton. Entrusted to the care of the Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, the family will receive their friends on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. The service will be at the Plattekill Reformed Church on Friday at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Mt. Marion Cemetery. The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Plattekill Reformed Church, P.O. Box 33, Mt. Marion, N.Y., 12456. A tribute for Beverly may be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/beverly-f-scheffel
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 14, 2020