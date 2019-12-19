Home

SAUGERTIES- Beverly L. Brandow, 84, of W. Bridge St. died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the Green Meadows Health Related Facility, Catskill, N.Y.Born July 21, 1935 in Saugerties; she was the daughter of the late Charles and Edna Owens. A lifetime area resident Beverly was for many years involved with the Girl Scouts as a Leader and Trainer. Family was important to her as she hosted many of the family holiday dinners. She loved the outdoors and tending to her flower garden. She was affectionaly known in her neighborhood as “Ma” to all the children.Survivors include her children: Darlene (Benjamin) Lee and Denise (Richard) Lapinski, Darrell (Pam) Converse, Dawn (Mark) Converse, Donald (Betsy) Converse, and Kimberly Brandow; two grandchildren: Russell Converse and Kimberly Brandow; several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, also survive.She was predeceased by her husband, William; sister, Lorraine Rose; and brothers, Carl and Robert “Rabbit” Owens.Her Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Sunday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Friends will be received Saturday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Interment will be held in the Spring at the Katsbaan Cemetery. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/beverly-l-brandow
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 20, 2019
