Beverly Lorenz
SAUGERTIES- Beverly Lorenz, 87, of Kalina Dr., died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Albany on April 15, 1933 to the late Frank and Mary Ruth Derbyshire Conley. Beverly was a long time parishioner of St. Mary of the Snow and always an active volunteer especially for the Bazaar. She was a member of the Legion Post #72 Auxiliary. Survivors include her husband of 68 years, William M. Lorenz; three children, William E. (Marivic) Lorenz of High Park, N.Y., Richard W. (Linda) Lorenz of Apalachin, N.Y., and Maryrose (Dave) Phillips of Saugerties, N.Y.; grandchildren, Brent, Richard, Lynann, Michael (Elisha), Brittany (Frank), Kristina (Seth) and Michael; great-granddaughter, Lily Mae; and siblings, Robert, George, Thomas, Kevin, Tim, and Sandra Tommaney. She was predeceased by siblings, Frank and Richard. Her Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Interment will follow in the St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Further obituary information and condolences may be shared at www.SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/beverly-lorenz

Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
October 5, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
E Conley
