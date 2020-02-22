|
RED HOOK- Beverly M. DeMott, 89, a lifelong Hudson Valley resident, died on Feb. 19, 2020 in Rhinebeck. Born in Poughkeepsie on March 18, 1930, Beverly was the daughter of the late William and Bessie (Morris) Close. On Oct. 23, 1954 at the Church of the Holy Comforter in Poughkeepsie, she married Winfield Charles DeMott who predeceased her in 1977. They resided in Hyde Park during that time and enjoyed sailing on the Hudson River in their sailboat. Beverly worked at IBM Poughkeepsie and Kingston as a Secretary for 39 years. After retirement, she worked part-time at the Red Hook Water Dept. Among her interests, she enjoyed painting and went on a painting trip to Scotland. Most of all she loved nature, animals and birds, especially her two cockatiels Ariel and Woody. She also supported many types of nature and wildlife organizations. Beverly is survived by her brother, William W. Close, Sr., of Poughkeepsie, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Genevieve Ballinger of Kansas, and brother, Charles F. Close of Poughkeepsie. Services and burial at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Beverly’s memory to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology or an animal . Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/beverly-m-demott
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 23, 2020