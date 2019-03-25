|
|
Beverly Marie Crispell KINGSTON- Beverly Marie Crispell, 90, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019. Beverly’s life began on Jan. 28, 1929 in Kingston; the daughter of the late Harold Stingel and Bessie Squire Stingel. Bev, as she was known by friends and family, graduated from Kingston high school the class of 1946. Soon after she met and married her husband the late Clifford Walter Crispell on Christmas Day 1946 at the Trinity Lutheran Church. They raised three daughters, Carol (William) Bonesteel, Cheryl Crispell, and Teena (Robert) Smith. Bev has four grandchildren: Joseph (Liz) Cantwell, Casey Smith, Aaron Bonesteel, and Leah Scriven; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one surviving brother, Henry (Hank) Stingel and his wife Ginnie; and She also had eleven nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Theoret, and a brother, Alfred Stingel. Among Bev’s passions were, cooking, baking, crocheting, knitting, playing the piano as well as a very talented seamstress, a Yankee fan, a proud supporter of the Republican Party and the United States Veterans. The family would like to thank Golden Hill Nursing Facility for their many years of care. In lieu of flowers Bev would love for donations to be made in her name to the United States Veterans. Entrusted to the care of the Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y. Services will be private at the discretion of the family. Please share a memory with the family at www.Keyserfuneralservice.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 26, 2019