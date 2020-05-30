NORTH CAROLINA-Beverly Ann McElrath Reynolds, 86, of Concord, N.C., passed onward to her eternal reward Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She passed surrounded by her husband and children at the Laurels of Salisbury, where she resided the past 7 months. Beverly was born Oct. 27, 1933 in Kingston, NY to the late William and Dorothy and William McElrath. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Harold McElrath and Freddy Bectold. Beverly, at the age of 10 along with her sister and best friend in life, Elaine, pursued instructions to enter the Catholic Church. Together they were baptized, confirmed and received first communion at St. Joseph‘s in Kingston NY. As teenagers they lived with their late Aunt Esther and Uncle Peter Keizer. Beverly remained a lifelong faithful Catholic with special devotion to the Blessed Mother and the holy rosary, praying the rosary daily for her family and many others in need. Beverly went to Kingston high school and worked as a secretary for a lumber company in Lake Katrine, NY as a young woman. On May 28, 1955, she married Leon J. Reynolds, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Kingston, N.Y. They purchased a home and started a family on Parish Lane in Lake Katrine, N.Y. where they made countless precious memories with family, friends, and neighbors. In 1979 they moved to Lindler Drive, Concord, N.C., when Leon was transferred with IBM. Beverly worked as an incredibly talented homemaker and devoted wife and mother throughout her married life. She always gave selflessly and generously to others. Beverly enjoyed keeping a nice home, sewing draperies and costumes, preparing countless meals playing the organ, dancing, singing and laughing. She appreciated beauty, and lived with gratitude. Beverly enjoyed hosting beautiful holiday celebrations along with her beloved husband Leon. She was a loving, saintly, one of a kind woman, and no words can express how deeply she will be missed by her family and those who knew her. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 65 years, Leon Reynolds, five children Wayne Andrew of Charlotte, Mark Steven, of Concord, Glenn Michael and his wife, Alice of Advance N.C., daughter Leah Ester Reynolds Weddington, of Salisbury, Kevin John, of Grand Lake, Colorado and a most special grandson who called her “Mom,” Michael Lee, and his wife, Jackie, of Concord N.C. Grand children include Jaron, Haily Ann, Sean, Jace, Joey, and Karl. Great grandchildren include Mikayla, Colton, and Baby Worth. Visitation will be held at Whitley’s funeral home in Kannapolis, N.C. 6 to 8 P.M. Friday evening. A Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, May 30th, 10 A.M. at St. James the Greater Catholic church in Concord, N.C. with Pastor Father Jerome Chavarria officiating. Burial will follow immediately at Saint James cemetery on Gold Hill Road in Concord, N.C. Memorials may be made to St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 139 Manor Ave. SW., Concord, N.C., 28025 where Beverly was a member. Online condolences may be left at www.whitley’sfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/beverly-reynolds
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 30 to May 31, 2020.