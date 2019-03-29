|
Bianca E. Vogel HIGH FALLS- Bianca E. Vogel, 91, of High Falls, N.Y., died Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019. She was born Apr. 30, 1927 in Bad Kreuznach, Germany to the late Frederick and Hedwig (Winzer) Ertel. Bianca was predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, George Peter Vogel, Sr. She was a member of the Ulster Garden Club, Junior League of Kingston and was a Board Member of the Hudson Valley Senior Residence. She enjoyed travelling to their homes in St. Croix, USVI and Scottsdale, Arizona, along with gardening and an avid animal lover. She is survived by her children, Valerie V. VanGaasbeek-Pagliaro and her husband Anthony of Kingston, Stephanie Blackwell and her husband Steve Clarke of Fairfield, Conn.; George P. Vogel and his wife Lynne of Darien, Conn.; Bianca V. Quigley and her husband George of High Falls; twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. Bianca is also predeceased by her son, Gregory Mark Vogel, and sisters, Phyllis E St. John and Gertrude E Schomer. Entrusted to the care of the A. Carr & Son Funeral Home, 65 Lucas Ave., Kingston. Private services will be held. To leave an expression of sympathy, please visit www.CarrFH.com.
