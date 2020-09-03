1/1
Billie Jo Kremper
KINGSTON-Billie Jo Kremper, 59, of Stephan Street, Kingston died Sunday Aug. 30, 2020 at her home. Born Jan. 4, 1961 in Kingston, the daughter of Patricia Ann (Krakowski) Skokan and the late William Boughton. She is the stepdaughter of Ralph J. Skokan. Billie Jo was a Licensed Practical Nurse for The Baptist Home at Brookmeade and previously worked for Golden Hill Health Care Center. Prior to nursing she was the manager at The Very Best Cards and Gifts in Poughkeepsie. She had a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, received a Commercial Drivers License and drove trucks. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Brandi and CT Ware, her grandchildren, who were the true loves of her life, Zachary and Sydney Ware. Her sisters Terry Lee Carson-Macarille and Phoebe McDonough, brother William Boughton and many nieces and nephews including Thayne Macarille and Crystal Bernard with whom she had a special relationship. She was predeceased by her brothers Carl Raymond "Kit" Carson III and Jami Ra Boughton, sister Shawn Marie Boughton-Singh; nephew Jared Macarille and niece Kristina Boughton. Memorial and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Memorial visitation will take place on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity of visitors at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place on Monday at 11 a.m. at Saint Remy Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/billie-jo-kremper

Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
