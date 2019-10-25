Home

BINNEWATER- Billye Jean Doria, 94, former longtime resident of Binnewater, N.Y., died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Ten Broeck Commons where she has been a resident since 2017.She was born on Jan. 22, 1925 in Little Field, Texas; the daughter of the late Everett and Ethel (Johnson) Arnn of San Angelo, Texas. She graduated from Banquete High School and attended San Antonio College for two years where she got her Associate’s Degree. She then received her BBA degree from Texas Western College in El Paso. While Billye was in college she worked as a secretary for the college president and then went on to be the secretary to the vice president of El Paso Natural Gas Company. Billye met Michael Doria at Texas Western College and together they raised six children; five daughters and one son (and their friends). The Doria Family lost their Matriarch, the strongest woman they’ve ever known. After graduating college, she moved to New York City with Mike and worked on Wall Street. They moved upstate and raised six children and then she went back to work! Billye worked at Ulster County Community College for 18 years as the Coordinator of Accounting. She spent many years as a volunteer at the Binnewater Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxillary as well as the Girl Scouts of America, the 4H Club, and RSVP. She was a loving mother who spent a considerable amount of time in the kitchen cooking and baking for family and many of her children’s friends. We gained another guardian angel. Say Hi to Papaw for us!Billye is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Michael J. Doria, who died July 14, 2016. Mike and ‘Babe’ are now reunited.She is survived by her six children, Kathy (Al) McIntosh of Goleta, Calif., Eileen (Alan) Linson of Auburn, Calif., Maureen Perez of Miami, Fla., Jean (Jim) Whittmann of Buellton, Calif., Teresa (Bob) Howe of Tillson, N.Y., and Michael (Nafeeza) Doria of Napanoch, N.Y. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, Miles and Andrew McIntosh, Teresa Nicole and Michael Perez, Alex and Eric Whittmann, Becca Howe-Parisio, Bobby Howe, Michael and Neisha Doria; and two great-grandchildren, Brody Perez and Monica McIntosh.Friends and family will be received at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale, N.Y., on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. A Christian Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Peters Church, Rosendale, N.Y.In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in honor of Billye to St. Peter’s Church, P.O. Box 471, Rosendale, N.Y., 12472. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/billye-jean-doria
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 27, 2019
