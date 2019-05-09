Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home - Ulster Park
339 Broadway
Ulster Park, NY 12487
(845) 338-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Blaine Kilmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blaine Lewis Kilmer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Blaine Lewis Kilmer Obituary
Blaine Lewis Kilmer ULSTER PARK- Blaine Lewis Kilmer, 68, of Carney Road, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus, following complications from diabetes. He was born in Kingston, N.Y., on July 22, 1950; a son of the late Earl and Dorothy (Lewis) Kilmer. A former resident of South Wall Street, Kingston, he was a graduate of Kingston High School class of 1968, and was employed by Central Hudson, both as a lineman for 18 years and then as an estimator for 20 years. He retired 2010. A member of the Ulster County Bass Masters, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. Blaine was a sports enthusiast who served as a coach for the Handlebar Girls Softball team and as umpire for the girls softball little league in the Kingston American League. He is survived his wife, Nancy (Gardner) Kilmer; two children, Cynthia Lee (Chuck) Hover of Hudson, and David (Margaret) Kilmer of Charleston, S.C.; one step-daughter, Kristin J. (Nick) Villano of California; two grandchildren, Tyler Dunn of Syracuse and Emily Kilmer of Charleston, S.C.; one niece, Denise Kilmer; one nephew, Danny (Debbie) Brown; and his rescue boxer, Beau. He is predeceased by one brother, Dennis Lee Kilmer (1989), and nephew, Joe Brown. Blaine’s family will receive friends on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, from 1 to 4 p.m. The service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, May 13, 2019. at the funeral home, The Rev. Arlene B. Dawber, celebrant. Burial will follow at Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Blaine’s memory to a . Send an expression of condolence by visiting Blaine’s Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now