Blaine Lewis Kilmer ULSTER PARK- Blaine Lewis Kilmer, 68, of Carney Road, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus, following complications from diabetes. He was born in Kingston, N.Y., on July 22, 1950; a son of the late Earl and Dorothy (Lewis) Kilmer. A former resident of South Wall Street, Kingston, he was a graduate of Kingston High School class of 1968, and was employed by Central Hudson, both as a lineman for 18 years and then as an estimator for 20 years. He retired 2010. A member of the Ulster County Bass Masters, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. Blaine was a sports enthusiast who served as a coach for the Handlebar Girls Softball team and as umpire for the girls softball little league in the Kingston American League. He is survived his wife, Nancy (Gardner) Kilmer; two children, Cynthia Lee (Chuck) Hover of Hudson, and David (Margaret) Kilmer of Charleston, S.C.; one step-daughter, Kristin J. (Nick) Villano of California; two grandchildren, Tyler Dunn of Syracuse and Emily Kilmer of Charleston, S.C.; one niece, Denise Kilmer; one nephew, Danny (Debbie) Brown; and his rescue boxer, Beau. He is predeceased by one brother, Dennis Lee Kilmer (1989), and nephew, Joe Brown. Blaine’s family will receive friends on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, from 1 to 4 p.m. The service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, May 13, 2019. at the funeral home, The Rev. Arlene B. Dawber, celebrant. Burial will follow at Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Blaine’s memory to a . Send an expression of condolence by visiting Blaine’s Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 10, 2019