LAKE KATRINE- Bonnie Perlmutter, 92, of Lake Katrine, N.Y., died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Ten Broeck Center after a four-week ordeal with her health. She, once again, demonstrated her incomparable spirit in how hard she fought to stay alive. Bonnie was born on May 28, 1927, in the Bronx, N.Y., and she was a daughter of the late Mortimer and Anne Brown Fink. Bonnie was predeceased by her husband, Theodore Perlmutter, who passed in 2012. She is survived by her two children, Barry Perlmutter of Woodside, N.Y. and Marcy Perlmutter of Shandaken, N.Y. She is also survived by her brother, Howard Fink, and his wife Rose of North Miami Beach, Fla.; one niece, Michelle Shenfeld; and one nephew, Evan Shenfeld. Bonnie was also predeceased by her sister, Stephanie Shenfeld. After Bonnie attended college, she worked at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center. She was married to Theodore for 51 years and worked as an Office Manager for Dr. Somsak Bhitiyakul in Kingston, N.Y. Bonnie and Maxine Goodheim managed Fashiontime Models, a fashion modeling agency in Ulster County. Bonnie had a loving and giving heart, a joyful zest for life, and an amazing eye for fashion. As a result of her strength and “comeback spirit”, she lived well for 4 ½ years after a hospice diagnosis. She loved life. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, 411 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. Cantor Robert Cohen from Congregation Emanuel will be officiating. Interment will follow in Montrepose Cemetary. The family requests that memorial donations be provided to the Parkinson’s Foundation or . Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Bonnie Perlmutter. Online condolences may be left for the family of Bonnie by visiting www.simpsonhammerl.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/bonnie-perlmutter
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 27, 2020