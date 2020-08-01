1/1
Brandon McGrane
KINGSTON-Brandon McGrane, 30, of Kingston died unexpectedly Wednesday July 29, 2020 at Ellenville Regional Hospital. Born March 21, 1990 in Kingston, he is the son of Joseph R. McGrane, Jr. and Valerie Wolven. Brandon loved hot sauce. He enjoyed hot sauce so much, he wanted to work in a hot sauce factory. One of his dreams was to one day visit the Pepper Palace-The Planet's Number One Hot Shop. He loved animals, enjoyed hiking and fishing. He also enjoyed artwork, he even had some of his art work paintings sold at several ARC exhibits. Brandon would say "Hi" to everyone he saw and he always wanted to make people laugh and smile. Surviving in addition to his parents are his brothers Joseph McGrane-Benson and Coleman Somerville. Cousins, aunts and uncles also survive. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. A funeral procession will form at 12 noon and burial will follow in Montrepose Cemetery.Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit capacity in the funeral home. http://www.lastingmemories.com/brandon-mcgrane

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
