Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Sharp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian D. Sharp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian D. Sharp Obituary
SAUGERTIES- Brian D. Sharp of Rte. 212 died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at his residence. Born June 26, 1948 in Middletown, he was the son of the late DeWitt and Catherine Sharp. A Veteran of the Vietnam War he served in the U.S. Navy as a Navy Seal. He was self employed as an underwater diver in marine construction. Brian was an accomplished musician who enjoyed playing the guitar. He was a skilled Carpenter who completed many projects at home. He rode motorcycles and was a member of the “Patriot Guard”. Survivors include his companion, Brenda Bravo; three sons: William, Brian, and Kevin Sharp; a step son, Jason Rodriguez; a daughter, Brenna Sharp; a sister, Jane Stienard; and three grandchildren: Taylor, Skyler, and Cheyanne. His Funeral Service will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expression of condolence may be shared with the family on Brian’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/brian-d-sharp
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -