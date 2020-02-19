|
SAUGERTIES- Brian D. Sharp of Rte. 212 died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at his residence. Born June 26, 1948 in Middletown, he was the son of the late DeWitt and Catherine Sharp. A Veteran of the Vietnam War he served in the U.S. Navy as a Navy Seal. He was self employed as an underwater diver in marine construction. Brian was an accomplished musician who enjoyed playing the guitar. He was a skilled Carpenter who completed many projects at home. He rode motorcycles and was a member of the “Patriot Guard”. Survivors include his companion, Brenda Bravo; three sons: William, Brian, and Kevin Sharp; a step son, Jason Rodriguez; a daughter, Brenna Sharp; a sister, Jane Stienard; and three grandchildren: Taylor, Skyler, and Cheyanne. His Funeral Service will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expression of condolence may be shared with the family on Brian’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/brian-d-sharp
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 20, 2020