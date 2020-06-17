Brian Feeney
ULSTER PARK-Brian Feeney, 77, of Ulster Park died Monday, June 15, 2020 at Montefiore-Nyack Hospital in Nyack. Born March 31, 1943 in Kingston he was a son of the late Thomas J. and Rita P. (Flynn) Feeney. Brian graduated from Kingston High School and then from Ryder College with a degree in business. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era and was affiliated with the family business, Feeney Boatyard as an accountant. Surviving is his sister, Mimi Pagliaro; his brother-in-law, Dennis Pitcock and sister-in-law Susan Feeney. Many nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, Brian was predeceased by his sister, Karen Pitcock and his brother Thomas R. Feeney. Private funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/brian-feeney

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
