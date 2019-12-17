Home

Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Brian R. Scott


2003 - 2019
Brian R. Scott Obituary
TOWN OF ULSTER- Brian R. Scott,16, of Lucas Avenue died unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus.Born Feb. 21, 2003 in Kingston; he was the son of Stacy M. Shoemaker-Scott and Jonathan S. Scott. Brian was an eleventh grade student at Kingston High School. He held the highest respect for the U.S. Armed Forces and aspired to become a U.S. Marine. Brian was an adventurous outdoorsman who loved to fish. His cousin and best friend Ryan was always by his side. He was also a roller coaster fanatic and looked forward to his yearly trips to Hershey Park. His favorite ride was the sky rush. This past year he had the opportunity to fulfill his dream to experience parasailing on a recent trip to Florida. Brian was a typical teenager who loved gaming, pizza, and a healthy sense of humor picking on his mother. He was the great-grandson of the late Charlie and Marjorie Shoemaker. In addition to his parents, Brian is survived by, his grandfather, Carl Shoemaker; his paternal grandparents, Jennifer Straub and Bret and Karen Scott; his aunts and uncles, Todd Shoemaker and his fiancée Angela Mathis, Carl Shoemaker, Jr., and his fiancée Christina Crantz, Christopher Shoemaker, Cassandra Shoemaker, John and Mallory Watzka, Valerie Haberning and Amanda Scott. His aunt, Amanda Shoemaker Hatch predeceased him. Many other cousins, great aunts and uncles also survive. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jveahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Deacon Steve Young officiating. Burial will follow in Montrepose Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to the , P.O. Box 758416, Topeka Kansas, 66675-8516. http://www.lastingmemories.com/brian-r-scott
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 18, 2019
