SAUGERTIES- Brian Sawchuk, 76, of Saugerties, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at his home, in Saugerties, N.Y.He was born Feb. 25, 1943 in Sharon, Conn. to Alexander Sawchuk and Imogene Pulver. Brian resided in Saugerties for 54 years. He served four years with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Brian had a successful career at IBM in Kingston where he worked as a Senior Programming Manager for 30 years. Brian was predeceased by his daughter Nicole Lynn in 1973. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Eleanor Vendetti Sawchuk; three sons, Brian Jr. and his wife Dianne Lucente of Saugerties, Eric, and Kevin and his wife Julie Hottmann of Columbus, N.J.; a daughter, Marylynn and her husband Chris Costello of Saugerties; seven grandchildren, Aiven, Liam, Nicholas, and Claira Sawchuk, and Nicole, Addison, and Louis Costello; and a beautiful Yellow Labrador Retriever, Shelby.Brian was a lifetime member and past president of the Saugerties Fish and Game Club. He was also a member of the Landowners Sportsman Club, the Knights of Columbus #4536, and the American Legion Post #72. He also gave many year of service to the Saugerties Community ZBA and CAC.Brian loved hunting, fishing, and playing baseball with his children and grandchildren. He also had a passion for showing rabbits. Brian was a renowned rabbit fancier and was well known for his Red Satins. He was a member of the American Rabbit Breeders Association and the American Satin Rabbit Breeders Association for 35 years and served as a rabbit judge at many state fairs across the United States.His Funeral Procession will form 11:15 a.m. Saturday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., cor.ner of John and Lafayette Sts. Thence to St. Joseph's Church where at 12 p.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Internment with military honors will follow at the St. Mary of the Snow Cemetery. Friends will be received Saturday 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared on his Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/brian-sawchuk
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 29, 2019